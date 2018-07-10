Woman’s body found in wooded area off Shelbyville Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman’s body found in wooded area off Shelbyville Road

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Police were called to the 14000 block of Bircham Road, located off Shelbyville Road near Valhalla Golf Club, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Police were called to the 14000 block of Bircham Road, located off Shelbyville Road near Valhalla Golf Club, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area.

Police were called to the 14000 block of Bircham Road, located off Shelbyville Road near Valhalla Golf Club, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Police are investigating the case as a death investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

