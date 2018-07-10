Ex-UofL players to sue NCAA over vacated seasons

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two former University of Louisville basketball players have announced they will be filing a lawsuit against the NCAA over the vacated 2012 and 2013 men's basketball seasons that includes UofL's 2013 national championship.

Former players Luke Hancock and Tim Henderson will be joined by their attorneys on Wednesday morning to talk about the decision to sue the NCAA.

