Allegedly intoxicated father takes children from their mother

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man, who was allegedly intoxicated, was arrested after taking his children from their mother.

Jack Fey, 29, of Louisville, was arrested around 4:45 Monday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Fey was under the influence of heroin when he took the children from his wife’s home. Fey pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the residence while his wife stood outside.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Shooting victim runs to White Castle for help

+ Neighbors: 'License Plate Linda' damaged vehicles during family get-together

+ MUGSHOTS: July 2018 Roundup

Fey left the home with the children and went to the Greenwood Boat Docks, where police found him in a vehicle with the children and a woman. Witnesses told police Fey was acting erratic and went door to door asking neighbors for gas money in addition to a place for his daughter to swim due to the heat.

The woman told police she met Fey at Medora Park that morning and he told her he needed a ride to pick up his children.

Fey was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of wanton endangerment, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.