IN Governor announces plan to give schools handheld metal detectors

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) – Your child’s school may soon have a new tool to help keep students safe. Governor Eric Holcomb announced a plan Monday to provide handheld metal detectors to any school that wants them, cost-free to schools.

It’s part of a plan, Gov. Holcomb said in a YouTube video released with the announcement that is aimed at better protecting schools.

For districts that request them, one metal detector will be provided for every 250 students.

Scott County District 2 Superintendent Marc Slaton said he plans to apply for the handheld metal detectors, or metal wands, for schools in his district. How and when they will be used will need to be determined to ensure both student safety and privacy, Slaton said.

Schools that want the detectors will need to apply by July 19, they’re expected to arrive mid-August. For more information on how to apply, schools should visit the Indiana Department of Administration website here.

Slaton said the detectors are one part of a larger school safety plan for Scott County District 2 that he hopes in the near future will include school resource officers. Plans are underway both with county leaders and city leaders to bring SRO’s into the district’s six schools.

