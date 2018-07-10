Bullitt County Library's tech labs receive donation from Amazon

Amazon donated $10,000 worth of new STEM technology and supplies. (Source: Katie Lewis: Scooter Media Company)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon donated new technology to a Bullitt County library on Tuesday.

The online retail giant surprised students at Ridgway Memorial Library with $10,000 worth of new STEM technology and supplies. The technology donation is set to enhance the library's Digital Tech Lab and Makerspace programs.

"We're so grateful for Amazon's donation which will expand access to new technology and build an interconnected community with an enriched quality of life," said Joe Schweiss, director of Bullitt County Library, in a press release.

Of the many donated items, some of the notable items include Oculus Go headsets, a Cubelets classroom, and gaming laptops.

