Bevin plays chess with West Louisville Chess Club; Twitter responds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was in Louisville Tuesday, playing chess with local school kids.

Bevin posted a video to Twitter, about his match with the West Louisville Chess Club.

Enjoyed meeting the members of the West Louisville Chess Club at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface...Incredible kids with incredible minds. #WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/ePnrmkmR0g — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) July 10, 2018

Bevin said chess was "not something you necessarily would've thought of, when you thought of this part of town."

The governor has since received backlash on social media for that comment.

All kids have incredible minds! — Cosmic Wrangler (@CosmicWrangler) July 10, 2018

Wow. Classism and racism at one time. Time for some self reflection, I think, on how abhorrent statements like this are. — colonelwwa (@wwarms01) July 10, 2018

