Bevin plays chess with West Louisville Chess Club; Twitter responds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was in Louisville Tuesday, playing chess with local school kids.

Bevin posted a video to Twitter, about his match with the West Louisville Chess Club.

Bevin said chess was "not something you necessarily would've thought of, when you thought of this part of town."

The governor has since received backlash on social media for that comment.

