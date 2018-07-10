UofL football announces ticket mini-plans and promotions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is launching new game day promotions for the upcoming 2018 football season.

Three-game mini-plans for the Cards seven-game home slate are now on sale. Fans have the option of attending either Florida State on Saturday, September 29 or Kentucky on Saturday, November 24. In addition to attending one of those marquee matchups, fans can pick two more of the remaining five home games as well.

The Cardinals host Indiana State on Saturday, Sept. 8 (100th season celebration), Western Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 15 (Teacher Appreciation), Georgia Tech on Friday, Oct. 5, (Blackout), Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 27 (Homecoming/Pink Game), and NC State on Saturday, Nov. 17 (Military Appreciation).

Tickets, which range in price from $100 in the UPS Flight Deck to $150 in the lower bowl, can be purchased online by clicking here or in person at the UofL ticket office by Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

