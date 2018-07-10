KY youth group returns from Haiti after violent protests

Loved ones hug those returning from Haiti after protests canceled flights in and out of the country. (Source: WPSD)

MARION, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky mission team is back in America after violent protests forced airlines to cancel flights out of Haiti.

Family members of the youth group at Life In Christ Church in Marion, Kentucky waited patiently for their loved ones to return, while occasional text messages from trip volunteers helped put parents and church members at ease when communication was scarce.

The pastor of the church says violent protests won't stop them from going back into the mission field to help people.

This was the third mission trip in two years for the church, and they have plans for another trip back to Haiti in November 2018.

