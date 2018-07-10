Popular upscale grocer closing Shelbyville Road location

The Fresh Market is closing 15 stores in nine states. (Source: The Fresh Market's Instagram page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fresh Market, a specialty grocery store chain with two locations in Louisville, announced it will close its store in the east end.

The location, at 10480 Shelbyville Road in the Douglass Hills neighborhood, will close sometime in the next few weeks. A store employee told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that it will close either when it runs out of product or on Aug. 3, whichever comes first.

A release from the company indicated its "turnaround plan" has worked well at some locations, but not all. For that reason, 15 "underperforming" stores in nine states -- including one in Fishers, Ind., will close.

"We will work to relocate as many impacted employees as possible to other stores within our footprint," the statement said.

Fresh Market also has a location at 1805 Rudy Lane, right near Brownsboro Road and Interstate 264.

