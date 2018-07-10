Protesters allowed inside Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - More than a dozen protesters smiled and kissed the floor of the Kentucky Capitol after State Police officers let them enter the building following weeks of protests.

State Police had denied representatives of the Kentucky Poor People's Campaign entry to the Capitol for weeks. They cited a new policy only allowing two protesters inside the public building at the same time.

Finance and Administration Cabinet spokeswoman Pamela Trautner said protesters were allowed in after state officials temporarily put a stay on the permitting process. She said the decision was not based on a recent legal opinion from Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Protesters delivered toothbrushes to the governor's office to protest his decision to deny dental benefits to some Medicaid recipients. The decision comes after a judge blocked new Medicaid rules.

