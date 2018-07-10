Red Cross host local blood drive amid blood shortage

The organization says they're short on blood donors and need all the help they can get. (Source: American Red Cross)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Churchill Downs.

It's taking place July 10-12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donors will receive a free dinner courtesy of Stoker’s Broaster Chicken and a free ticket to King’s Island.

This blood drive was created to combat the ongoing blood shortage among hospitals. More blood is being distributed than donations coming in.

Red Cross urges citizens to participate in order for patients to be able to receive the treatment needed.

