Shannon Cogan reads to children at Republic Bank picnic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE - Shannon Cogan read to a different audience, one much younger, on Tuesday.

Some of the Republic Bank branches had adults read the book "The Teddy Bears' Picnic" to kids during Tuesdays community event. Shannon was at the Springhurst Republic Bank.

Kids could sit with their own teddy bears on the gingham blanket, and eat gold fish and gummies.

"As a kid, I enjoyed reading," Megan Imel of Republic Bank said. "When children read they are more creative and tend to do better in school. So reading is obviously an important thing for children to learn and appreciate."

Republic Bank also made a $500 donation to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Louisville, which WAVE 3 News helped launch a little more than a year ago. When children are signed up for this program, they receive a free book in the mail every month from birth to the age of five.

Families living in eight Louisville zip codes can sign up their pre-school children for free book on the Imagination Library website.

WAVE 3 News and its partners, the Junior League of Louisville and the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation, plan to expand Imagination Library to serve all of Jefferson County in the future.

