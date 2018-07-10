Councilwoman Sexton Smith applauds LMPD for crime reductions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith is applauding LMPD's 1st division for crime reductions over the past 16 months.

Central Business District, Waterfront Park, Russell Neighborhood and surrounding areas are among those in the 1st district.

Since January 1st, homicides are down 67 percent with 4 reported so far this year and non-fatal shootings are down 60 percent for all of the 1st Division.

“I am very encouraged to see these crime numbers trending down,” Councilwoman Sexton Smith (D-4) said in a press release. “This is welcome news for the people of District 4 and it shows the hard work of officers in the 1st Division continues to make a difference.”

Highlights of the numbers over the last 16 months

Violent crime for all of 1st Division down nearly 50%

Violent crime in Portland down 37%

Violent crime in Russell down 35%

Zero gun related homicides in Russell in 2018

Currently 15 weeks without a gun related homicide in all 1st Division

Business Robbery is down 44%

Robbery of Person is down 53%

Aggravated Assault is down 26%

Residential Burglary is down 26%

Auto Theft is down 25%

Theft from Vehicles is down 37%

"If you look at the LMPD 1st division which is where historically was one of the highest crime division, we're seeing an overall decrease in violent crime of all kinds by almost 50-percent," said Sexton Smith. "I think we need to lift up and applaud the men and women who are putting their lives on the line everyday at LMPD to keep our lives safe."

The Councilwoman said while there is good news in the decline of violent crime, the opposite appears to be happening with property crime.

“There has been an increase in property crimes with theft of items left inside cars. Theft from buildings is up 20 percent and business burglary is up 20 percent,” says Sexton Smith. “I have been told those crimes would also decline if we keep our cars locked and no valuables left in plain sight. There is also a need to enhance security of many of our businesses.”

