WAVE 3 News Editorial - July 10, 2018: Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Oxmoor Center in Louisville generates millions in tax revenue each year for Louisville and has for decades. Oxmoor Mall is the centerpiece of it and the mall has been looking for a tenant to replace the vacated Sears department store and parking lot. They found one in Topgolf, an attraction in neighboring communities in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Nashville, and throughout the country in more than 40 cities.

We applaud the Hurstbourne community for expressing concerns about the project and mall management for addressing those concerns. General Growth Properties, the company that owns Oxmoor Center, commissioned studies that focused on the three main areas of concern: sound, lighting, and traffic.

Their key findings revealed the residential locations closest to the proposed Topgolf will experience no appreciable change in the sound levels.

Lighting analysis showed the proposed package for the Topgolf Oxmoor Center development will result in a much-improved overall lighting environment with zero increased illumination at any residential area. The parking lot lighting for the project would actually decrease the lighting output by 60% due to the reduction in pole height needed to conform to the Land Development Code and a transition to 100-percent LED lighting installations.

The traffic analysis finding was Topgolf will generate less traffic than a department store, had the mall chosen that as a Sears replacement.

Mall management is being forward thinking with changing shopping habits to make this proposal and we encourage Louisville's Metro Council to fully vet this project through their planning and zoning committees and if that evidence holds up, approve the project.

