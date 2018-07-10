Town of Clarksville updates Woerner Avenue Development Project

The Town of Clarksville provided an update on Tuesday to the city's south side. (Source: Town of Clarksville)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville provided an update on Tuesday to a project on the city's south side.

The Woerner Avenue Development Project will be the first step in rejuvenating the city's riverfront, according to a release.

The project includes the reconstruction of Woerner Avenue, to make way for destination place, with views of the Louisville skyline. City officials hope this iwl fuel the revitalization of south Clarksville.

"It is time for Clarksville to change its waterfront in ways that provide greater prosperity and opportunity for its residents, as well as the next generation," the city said in a release. "The Clarksville waterfront, once a great job-provider for the town, no longer fills that role. It needs to be transformed into a destination orients place, in order to advance its marketability, livability, desirability and - ultimately - the Town's economy and the access its people have to opportunity."

Clarksville has already bought one property at 1438 Woerner Avenue, and is under contract to buy two more in the area.

The city projects utility relocation construction to begin Winter 2018, with roadway reconstruction to begin the following spring.

Summer 2019 is the projected time for floodwall modifications, and finally roadway reconstruction should be completed in Summer 2020.

