Amazon donates STEM technology to Bullitt County Library Tech Lab

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Amazon surprised students at Ridgway Memorial Library with $10,000 in new STEM technology and supplies to support Bullitt County Library’s STEM and STEAM programs.

The donation will help enhance the library’s current Digital Tech Lab and Makerspace programs, which ensure that students throughout the county have the latest tools to develop real world skills.

“We want to empower our community through free and open access to relevant, informative, and engaging resources and services,” Joe Schweiss, director at Bullitt County Library said in a press release. “We’re so grateful for Amazon’s donation which will expand access to new technology and build an interconnected community with an enriched quality of life.”

Donated items include Oculus Go headsets, a Cubelets classroom, gaming laptops, and several sets of LEGOs—increasing the Library’s ability to help students learn and explore STEM.

“It’s important to support children learning outside of the classroom so they can experience real-world applications,” Matt Harney, general manager at one of Amazon’s Shepherdsville fulfillment centers said in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with Bullitt County Library to help students learn about the STEM fundamentals we use right here in our facilities.”

