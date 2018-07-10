MSD works overnight to repair one of Louisville's largest sewer pipes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Repair to one of city’s largest sewer pipes has moved on to the next phase.

Downtown drivers won't have to worry about navigating traffic during the daytime, just overnight. MSD will keep roads open during the day to minimize traffic disruption, as crews work overnight to trench sections of 6th, 7th and 8th streets immediately south of River Road and Washington Street from July 9 to 19.

The trenching is needed to establish a “pump-around” that will allow MSD to empty a section of one of the city’s largest and most vital sewer lines, located under West Main Street, that is at risk of collapsing.

These streets will each be closed at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as workers trench the roadway, lay piping, and cover the pipe with a drivable surface.

Dates of nighttime closures are as follows:

July 11 – 7th Street at River Road (extending into July 12th if needed)

July 17th to 19th – 8th Street at Washington Street

July 23rd – Washington Street will close at 9th street for the duration of the project

River Road will remain open during the repairs.

