Man sentenced to 30 years for killing 5-month-old child

Leon Montgomery was sentenced to 30 years in prison, prompting a tirade littered with obscenities in a Louisville courtroom Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man convicted in the death of a baby was sentenced on Tuesday.

Leon Montgomery, 26, and the child's mother, Brittney Ballard, were accused in the 2016 death of 5-month-old Noah. The infant was taken from a home on Date Street on March 14, 2016 and died two days later.

Montgomery was convicted of beating the infant causing broken ribs, multiple fractures in his arms and legs and a fractured skull -- the fatal injury.

The judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison on manslaughter and criminal abuse charges.

Montgomery had an outburst in court, spewing profanity at the judge.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Man found guilty in infant's death

+ Coroner: Infant died of 'inflicted trauma'

+ Man arraigned for murder in death of 5-month-old

+ Mother charged with criminal abuse in death of 5-month-old son

The judge held him in contempt, sentencing him to six more months in jail.

"(He has) no remorse for killing a child in this case and there's absolutely no reason for the court to continue to tolerate his outbursts," Judge Audra Eckerle said.

Montgomery was previously held in contempt for cussing out an officer during a pre-trial hearing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.