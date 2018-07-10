Man sentenced to 30 years for murder of 5-month-old child - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man sentenced to 30 years for murder of 5-month-old child

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Leon Montgomery was sentenced to 30 years in prison, prompting a tirade littered with obscenities in a Louisville courtroom Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Leon Montgomery was sentenced to 30 years in prison, prompting a tirade littered with obscenities in a Louisville courtroom Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A man charged with the murder of a baby was sentenced on Tuesday. 

Leon Montgomery, 26, and the child's mother, Brittney Ballard were accused in the 2016 death of 5-month-old Noah. The infant was taken from a home on Date Street on March 14, 2016 and died two days later.

In court on Tuesday, the prosecutor talked about the infant's injuries, which included several broken bones and a fatal head injury. 

Montgomery was heard cursing inside the courtroom during his sentencing. The judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison. 

