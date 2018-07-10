Police: Man who discharged weapon inside southern Indiana hospit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Man who discharged weapon inside southern Indiana hospital arrested

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Kirk Avalos (Source: Jefferson County, IN Sheriff's Office) Kirk Avalos (Source: Jefferson County, IN Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  LMPD has arrested a man wanted in connection to discharging a firearm inside a southern Indiana hospital. 

Kirk S. Avalos, 57, of Corpus Christi, Texas was arrested as a result of an incident that took place on June 21 in Jefferson County, Indiana at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

Avalos allegedly discharged the weapon in the Emergency Room reception area, injuring himself.

Avalos is currently incarcerated in Louisville while he awaits extradition to Indiana, on preliminary alleged charges of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. 

