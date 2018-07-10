3 arrested on drug charges in Walmart parking lot

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people are under arrest after a concerned citizen called police.

Shepherdsville Police say officers responded to Walmart when an alert citizen witnessed subjects behaving in a suspicious manner in the parking lot.

While interviewing Michael Chesser, 53, Travis Chesser,33, and Justin Scott, 28, K9 officer Indy performed an open air sniff of the suspect vehicle. K9 Indy alerted other officers he smelled the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

When officers searched the vehicle, they located a baggie of powder(suspected heroin), several syringes, drug paraphernalia, and stolen merchandise from Walmart.

All three men were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property under $500.

