POLICE: IN man had plethora of drugs, tried to barter peanuts for rolling papers

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Gary, In. man is behind bars Tuesday night, after Grayson County Sheriffs deputies found him passed out at a gas station in Leitchfield.

Timothy A. Murray, 48, was allegedly asleep in the drivers seat of his Toyota Camry at Day's Pro Bass when police arrived on scene. According to Grayson County officials, Murray said he didn't know why he was at the gas pump, and still thought he was in Indiana.

Upon searching Murray's car, police found prescription pills including hydrocodones, marijuana, roaches and a bag of cocaine hanging from a lanyard on his neck.

It was later revealed Murray had gone into Day's Pro Bass that day, and purchased rolling papers and chocolate-covered peanuts. A short time later, Murray then went back in the store and attempted to trade the purchased chocolate-covered peanuts for more rolling papers. When he was unsuccessful, he stole a fishing license lanyard.

He is charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance and shoplifting.

A woman was also passed out in Murray's car, Trudi K. Murray, 45, of Gary, In. She was also arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

