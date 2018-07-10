At least 1 seriously injured in crash in Shively

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

A motorcycle and car collided on Rockford Lane on Tuesday night. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been seriously injured, and other hurt in a crash in Shively on Tuesday night.

MetroSafe confirmed the wreck happened around 9:45 p.m., in the 2300 block of Rockford Lane between Dixie Highway and Cane Run Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A motorcycle and car were involved in the crash.

The conditions of the people who were hurt are not known at this time.

Louisville Metro EMS, the Shively Fire Department and Shively Police responded to the wreck.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.