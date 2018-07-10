Water at Gatlinburg attraction tests positive for E. coli; hundreds of tourists sick

E. coli was discovered in the water source of a popular attraction in Gatlinburg, TN. (Source: WLEX)

GATLINBURG, TN (WAVE) - Health officials are warning tourists about the discovery of E. coli at a popular attraction in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The well water at the CLIMB Works Zip Line Canopy Tour tested positive for E. coli bacteria. More advanced tests are now underway.

Since mid-June, at least 550 people have gotten sick, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The department said visitors from multiple states who visited the facility reported diarrhea and vomiting. Anyone who visited the attraction and has any of these symptoms should visit a doctor immediately.

The attraction closed Saturday for a deep cleaning. Visitors are now being given bottled water.

