Major plans to revamp 9th Street in the works; city seeks feedback

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More lighting, green space and pedestrian friendly areas are intended to break down the "Ninth Street divide." The options focus on connecting the river with Broadway.

The Ninth Street divide refers to the area where downtown gives way to neighborhoods in west Louisville.

"A lot of cities have built infrastructure to create dividing points and neighborhoods," Jeff O'Brien, Director of Develop Louisville, said. "That has kind of been Ninth Street's function for so long."

O'Brien said the city has budgeted $180,000 in fiscal year 2019 to finalize the plans for Ninth Street.

"It is nice after 23 years to see something new coming about," Russell resident Shellaine Turner said.

Turner said all three options are attractive because they focus on pedestrian space.

"A lot of cars are not looking when people are crossing the street," Turner said.

Early plans call for the creation of "Urban Parkways" that feature medians lined with sidewalks, bike lanes, and trees.

"Right now I walk and TARC," California resident Dreema Jackson said.

Without a car, Jackson also values walk-ability.

She said seeing the YMCA take shape on West Broadway is a good sign.

Another part of the city's West End plans include realigning the break at 18th Street and Broadway.

"I've lived here all my life and it has never been straight," Jackson said.

Added O'Brien: "We think it will ultimately help build economic development and keep more people focused at that intersection."

The Ninth Street project is still in its early phases. More public meetings will happen to get input. Click here for the schedule.

While a final proposal has not been decided, the goal is well defined.

"We are really trying to build all those connections and we really see that as important in this project," O'Brien said.

As that project takes shape, Develop Louisville said the 18th Street change should be done by the fall.

