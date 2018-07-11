VIDEO: CA man drops, swings toddler at girlfriend 'like a baseball bat'

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as the court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.More >>
Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as the court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.More >>
Trump administration says it's freezing payments under an "Obamacare" program that protects insurers with sicker patients from financial losses.More >>
Trump administration says it's freezing payments under an "Obamacare" program that protects insurers with sicker patients from financial losses.More >>
One police officer was so upset after seeing the footage he tracked down the suspect on his own, according to one of his colleagues.More >>
One police officer was so upset after seeing the footage he tracked down the suspect on his own, according to one of his colleagues.More >>
The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a Thai health official said.More >>
The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a Thai health official said.More >>