Ex-Louisville players sue NCAA over vacated national title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An attorney representing a group of former Louisville men's basketball players says they have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA over the organization's vacation of the Cardinals' 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four.

John Morgan, one of several attorneys representing former Cardinals captain Luke Hancock, the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and four teammates from that title team, described the NCAA as "a morally bankrupt organization" that exploits student-athletes during a Wednesday news conference.

The NCAA stripped Louisville of the title as part of sanctions for violations discovered during an escort scandal investigation.

The governing body in February denied the school's appeal and vacated 123 victories, including their third NCAA title, following an escort's book allegations in October 2015 that former basketball staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers for sex parties. Louisville removed the championship banner from its home arena soon afterward.

