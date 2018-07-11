Ohio State transfer Wohlabaugh can play this fall at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - The NCAA will allow Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh to play this fall after transferring from Ohio State.

Wohlabaugh joined the Blue Devils program in January with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Transfers typically must sit out a year at their new school per NCAA rules, but Duke said Wednesday that the NCAA has approved a waiver request that grants immediate eligibility to the redshirt sophomore.

It provides a boost for Duke's offensive line after losing two-year starting center Austin Davis. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Wohlabaugh participated in Duke's spring practices behind redshirt senior Zach Harmon, though all 22 of Harmon's career starts had come at the left or right guard positions.

Wohlabaugh didn't see game action in two seasons with the Buckeyes program.

