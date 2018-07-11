Posthumous Tom Petty album is being released

Singer and guitarist Tom Petty died on October 2, 2017 at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Fans of the late Tom Petty can look forward to some new music.

His band, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, is releasing a four-cd box set of unreleased material.

Sirius XM announced the collection, titled "An American Treasure" is set to be released this September.

According to the rolling stone, the set will include 60 tracks.

They'll be a mix of studio recordings, live recordings, deep cuts and alternate versions of popular songs from Petty.

AN AMERICAN TREASURE TO BE RELEASED SEPTEMBER 28 ON REPRISE RECORDS for more info visit https://t.co/XPJgbz9JUi pic.twitter.com/gvd3jDqi7l — Tom Petty (@tompetty) July 11, 2018

This will be the rock groups first release, since lead singer Tom Petty's death in October.

He died at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose.

