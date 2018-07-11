Five Questions on BreyerFest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's a lot of action around town this weekend -- Forecastle, the Quaker State 400 at the Kentucky Speedway.

If you're in the mood for something a little quieter, that's also family friendly, consider BreyerFest at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

BreyerFest is named after the Breyer Animal Creations that children (and adults) have been collecting for many years. The Chicago based Breyer Molding Company made its first model horse in 1950.

The Western horse was a special order for the F.W. Woolworth Company, made to adorn a mantelpiece clock. Breyer was then flooded with requests from people who wanted to know if they could purchase just the horse. That one horse changed the focus of the plastics manufacturing company.

This is the 29th year for BreyerFest at the Kentucky Horse Park. Families can get up close to the horses, take part in pony rides, paint their own Breyer model, check out dog agility performances by SuperDogs, and watch the Celebration of Horses evening show.

Here are my five questions with Jaime O. Potkalesky, Senior Events Manager of BreyerFest.

1.) How are the horses chosen for the models?

Models are chosen for a number of reasons -- winning records, interesting stories, unique color, inspirational careers. Every horse has a story to tell!

2.) What's the most famous Breyer horse ever made and why do you think so?

Secretariat has been in the lone for years. His incredible story and career has touched generations of horse lovers.

3.) What is it about Breyer horses that have maintained the popularity after so many years?

Breyer is a multi-generational brand. Models have been passed down for generations in some cases. Others are the first in their families to fall in love with horses. Breyer delivers the promise of a horse to everyone that dreams of one. Breyer showcases the power and majesty of horses and celebrates our relationship with them.

4.) Whose idea was it to bring the Breyer horses to life in BreyerFest?

BreyerFest has grown tremendously since its first days. Every year we grow and add new elements. The event was created to celebrate the brand and the community of collectors.

5.) How can someone get tickets to the event?

Tickets are available at the event. Single day ($20) and 3 day tickets ($100 for adults, $75 for kids) are available. All tickets include a Breyer model and 3 day tickets include admission to the Kentucky Horse Park attractions.

The Celebration of Horses evening show at the Alltech Arena is also included with the 3 day ticket. The Celebration of Horses is a full theatrical equine show with lights and music held Friday and Saturday evenings.

