LMPD investigating 2 shootings just minutes, blocks apart in Shawnee

The other shooting happened minutes later in a parking lot off South 42nd Street. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

The first shooting happened on River Park Drive at the Flaget Apartments. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are responding to two separate shootings on Wednesday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The first was reported at 7:33 p.m. in the 4400 block of River Park Road, MetroSafe said. That's at an apartment building near an entrance to Shawnee Park.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police on the scene confirmed a man was shot at that location.

Just three minutes later, another man was shot about a half a mile away, MetroSafe said. That shooting was reported in the 200 block of South 42nd Street.

Officers have not said whether or not the shootings are related.

Victims from both scenes were rushed to University Hospital. They are both expected to survive.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating both cases.

Anyone with information on these crimes should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.