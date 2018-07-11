Rescue dog saves owner from home invasion, police searching for suspect

Kelsey said Layla bit and growled at the intruder, scaring him off. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman said her rescue dog helped her fight off a man who broke into her Louisville home.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has opened an investigation into the home invasion, which happened near Morengo and Evergreen in Middletown late Monday night.

Kelsey Leachman rescued her pit bull Layla two years ago. At the time, she was malnourished and covered in ticks and fleas.

"We're together all the time, very attached," Leachman said. "I rescued her and then she rescued me."

Late Monday night they were in the living room watching television when Layla started making a fuss.

"She started barking and ran into the kitchen and I could tell by the way she was growling something wasn't right," Leachman said.

A man Leachman doesn't know was standing in her kitchen. When she bolted for the door, he ran after her. Leachman said the man then pushed her to the floor.

"The whole time Layla was barking and biting his legs and going crazy and I was kicking and screaming," Leachman said.

With her dog's help, Leachman was able to get out from under the intruder. She said the man then ran outside to get away from Layla.

Leachman called 911 right away. When cops arrived, they brought their canines to try to find the suspect.

"The dog was able to catch his scent and it was lost at Eastern High School," Leachman said. "So, they think that possibly he may have parked there and walked over here and ran back to his car and drove off."

Police are still looking for the suspect. Leachman said she will feel much safer once he's caught, but knows the situation could have ended much differently.

"I don't think I could have overpowered him by myself," Leachman said. "She did everything she was supposed to do. She knew he wasn't supposed to be in my house and I just love her. I'm so thankful for her."

Leachman described the suspect as a man in his mid 30s, around 6 feet tall with a buzzed head.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

