Feeder's Supply launches home delivery service

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shopping has gotten a little bit easier for pet owners.

Feeder’s Supply has launched home delivery service in Louisville, Lexington and Frankfort.

The company teamed up with Instacart, a same-day grocery delivery company, operated through an app, for the service.

Customers are required to log into the app and pick out their items. From there, the chosen products are expected to arrive at your doorstep in as little as two hours.

A $5.99 delivery fee will be applied.

