Professor makes gloomy prediction for former Cards suing NCAA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville basketball players filed suit against the NCAA to reinstate their 2013 National Title.

"The NCAA is very, very tough to beat in court," University of Ohio Professor David Ridpath said.

His words from have some history behind them. And it doesn't bode well for the future of the lawsuit.

A sex scandal involving recruits, players and an assistant coach led the NCAA to strip the Cardinals of their championship.

Final Four MVP Luke Hancock and several other players worked with the law firm Morgan and Morgan to challenge the NCAA.

Ridpath broke down their chances in an interview with WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds.

"The tough part for the attorney Mr. Morgan and the players is it's very difficult to beat the NCAA at this game given that the NCAA is a private organization and even the United States Supreme Court has given them the authority to adjudicate their own penalties," Ridpath said. "And there is a lot of precedent that supports them."

Former UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian had a 20 year battle in the courts with the NCAA and won some monetary compensation, but the NCAA prevailed on its authority to hand down punishment.

Tarkanian had some early success in the legal process that could be mirrored in the UofL players challenge.

"You certainly might get more friendly judges," Ridpath said, regarding the first decision that will come from the Jefferson County Circuit Court.

