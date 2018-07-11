Louisville residents secure speed humps after 5 children hurt in playground crash

The driver slammed through William Harrison Park on Oleanda Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

Five children were hospitalized when a truck careened into a playground in January. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents of Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood demanded change and now speed humps are being installed on Oleanda Avenue.

Community members worked relentlessly to make sure children remain safe.

A man plowed his car into a playground at William Harrison Park in January. Five children were sent to the hospital, including seven-year-old Ja'Heim Dansby. His father, Charles Dansby, said his son is recovering and now walks with a limp.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

Freshly paved road outside of the park looks a lot different from the cracked and uneven ground where William Osborne lost control of his truck. Osborne was charged with DUI and several counts of wanton endangerment.

"It was quite common for people to exceed the 25 mile per hour speed limit," Harold Adams, spokesman of Louisville Metro Public Works, said.

For years, neighbors unsuccessfully tried to collect enough signatures to add speed humps. The crash sparked change.

"There are signatures that we got and they said they were working on this for over 30 years in this neighborhood," Maria Utley, of the Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association, said.

In January, she and a team collected signatures in favor of speed humps.

"We hit the streets, we got the signatures, and it got done," Utley said.

In order for the city to conduct a traffic test and consider the speed humps, 75% of the neighbors have to sign the petition.

"Speed was in fact found to be a problem on that street," Adams said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 5 kids injured after speeding truck crashes into playground

+ Witness of truck crash into playground: 'We saw the car flip'

+ Man charged with DUI, wanton endangerment after truck injures children on playground

A traffic study was completed on Oleanda Avenue between 7th Street Road and Taylor Boulevard.

Next, the neighbors requesting the humps were responsible for funding them.

The four speed humps for Oleanda Avenue cost $8,600.

"It's so unfortunate that it takes a tragic event to propel these events and action but it's happening," Utley said.

Metro Council Districts 3, 6, and 13 split the cost of a safety precaution that Utley says is overdue.

"It's a huge sigh of relief for folks who live around here," Utley said.

The parks department also planted trees between the street and the park as a buffer to the playground.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.