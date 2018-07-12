Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants' Tony Watson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants' Tony Watson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar celebrates after getting a base hit during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar celebrates after getting a base hit during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego. The Padres won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in San Diego. The Padres won 4-1.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' Tony Kemp (18) and Alex Bregman (2) celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Houston. The Astros won 6-5. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' Tony Kemp (18) and Alex Bregman (2) celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Houston. The Astros won 6-5.

NEW YORK (AP) - Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will take on Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in an all-NL East matchup in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

The 25-year-old Harper is the second seed at his home ballpark by virtue of his 22 homers through Tuesday's games. Freeman, the top NL vote-getter for Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Nationals Park, is the seventh seed with 16 homers.

"It should be fun. I'm hoping the fans are excited for him and he gets nervous and gets a zero," Freeman said. "But we'll see what happens."

The field was revealed Wednesday night.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar faces Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins in the opening round. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy meets Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

It's the second Home Run Derby for Harper, and the first for the rest of the field. Harper lost to Yoenis Cespedes in the 2013 final at Citi Field in New York.

Aguilar is the top seed with 23 homers. He also won the final NL roster spot on Wednesday for the All-Star Game.

Baez and Schwarber are the 18th pair of teammates to enter the same Derby. The Cubs also had two players in the competition in 2015 when Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo competed in Cincinnati.

The inclusion of Muncy gives the Dodgers a Derby participant for the fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old Muncy has 21 homers this season in his first major league action since he hit two homers in 51 games with Oakland in 2016.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:31:51 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:23:53 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:30:05 GMT
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-07-12 10:19:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:29:57 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>
    •   

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman

    Harper headlines Home Run Derby field, will face Freeman

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:08:12 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:23:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 9, 2018.
    Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper headlines Home Run Derby field.More >>
    Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper headlines Home Run Derby field.More >>

  • Aguilar, Segura win online vote for final All-Star spots

    Aguilar, Segura win online vote for final All-Star spots

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-07-12 02:02:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:23:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon wears a "Send Segura" t-shirt, as part of a team campaign to have fans vote for Jean Segura to the All-Star game, during warmups before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Ca...(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon wears a "Send Segura" t-shirt, as part of a team campaign to have fans vote for Jean Segura to the All-Star game, during warmups before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Ca...
    Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura have won the final two roster spots for next week's All-Star Game in Washington.More >>
    Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura have won the final two roster spots for next week's All-Star Game in Washington.More >>

  • LEADING OFF: Severino vs Kluber; Red Sox go for 10th in row

    LEADING OFF: Severino vs Kluber; Red Sox go for 10th in row

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-07-12 03:42:38 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:23:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper strikes out on a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper strikes out on a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
    LEADING OFF: Severino faces Kluber in marquee matchup between 2 of AL's best; Mad Max to the rescue for scuffling Nationals.More >>
    LEADING OFF: Severino faces Kluber in marquee matchup between 2 of AL's best; Mad Max to the rescue for scuffling Nationals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly