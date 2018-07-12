LMPD officer injured in head-on crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was rushed to the hospital after a crash in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday morning.

The accident was reported on West Broadway at South 40th Street at 2:31 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Two cars were involved, including the LMPD cruiser.

Mitchell said the officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was listed in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle had a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

