The internet is obsessed with a lemon rolling down the street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Maybe it's just too much bad news in our news feeds. Maybe we're just bored. But the latest internet sensation is a lemon rolling down the street. No, we're not even kidding.

Twitter user @sakeriver posted the video of the lonely lemon's quarter-mile trip down the street and it caught on like wildfire. It's not an exciting video, but people don't seem to mind. So far, the video has over 31,000 likes. So when life hands you lemons, record it and post the video online.

Check out the video below.

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

