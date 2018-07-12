Serena Williams reaches 10th Wimbledon final with 2-set win - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Serena Williams reaches 10th Wimbledon final with 2-set win

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles quarterfinals match against Italy's Camila Giorgi, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles quarterfinals match against Italy's Camila Giorgi, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Tuesday July 10, 2018.

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

LONDON (AP) - Serena Williams has reached her 10th final at Wimbledon, 30th at all Grand Slam tournaments - and first since having a baby a little more than 10 months ago.

Williams dominated much of her semifinal Thursday, beating 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany 6-2, 6-4 at Centre Court to close in on what would be an eighth championship at the All England Club and 24th major trophy overall.

Williams will face another German, 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber, on Saturday in a rematch of the 2016 final at Wimbledon. Williams won that one for a second consecutive title at the All England Club, before missing the grass-court tournament last year while pregnant.

Kerber used a seven-game run to seize control of her semifinal and collect a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the 12th-seeded Ostapenko.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

