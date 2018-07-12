Oasis grocery opens in Portland neighborhood, encourages healthy eating

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – How would you feel if buying groceries for your family seemed almost impossible?

In Louisville's West End, that is a harsh reality. But a new grocery store is hoping to bring some changes to the area.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for The Oasis on Thursday, a new grocery in the Portland neighborhood. The name stems from the fact that the area of Louisville is commonly referred to as a "food desert," meaning there are no grocery stores nearby. "Oasis" is the opposite of that and the store by the same name aims to provide some relief.

The store, located at 2235 West Market Street, will sell frozen meats, fruit, vegetables and healthy snacks, according to a press release. A sign on a refrigerator on Thursday read "free lemons," welcoming patrons to take one of the fruit per day without being charged. It's part of the store's plan to help folks get healthy by shaking the habit of always reaching for the salt - called a "salternative."

"You get lemon water inside - peach mango water, melon, blueberry, cucumber," Matt Dills of Buehler's Cash Savers explained. "All excellent and all completely free. Bring your own cup."

The Oasis is a store but it is also a partnership with Dare to Care, Catholic Charities, and Louisville Metro Government, giving people access to healthy food every day.

