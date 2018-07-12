Build-a-Bear closes lines at stores overwhelmed by 'Pay Your Age Day' promotion

Patrons in line for Build-a-Bear's "Pay Your Age Day" at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, SC. (Source: Jocelyn Andino)

Thursday is "Pay Your Age Day" at Build-a-Bear - have you heard? If you're in line waiting at one of the thousands of malls across the country, you aren't the only one - but you may not get a stuffed critter Thursday.

But the lines are so busy, Build-a-Bear posted to their website and social media that they were not accepting additional guests "due to crowds and safety concerns."

"Lines Closed for Pay Your Age Day Event: Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible," their latest post said.

With lines closing, customers in line have said once the announcement for lines closing was made, vouchers were given out to disappointed customers.

Social media is capturing the moments of excited kids and weary parents in lines wrapped around mall food courts awaiting their chance to take part in the special. The promotion is only available for Bonus Club members, which is free to enroll in-store.

For one day, patrons can purchase a furry creation for the price of their age. Meaning, if your 7-year-old wants a bear, he can get one for $7.

And families are taking advantage of the special - like what appears to be hundreds of people wrapped around a mall in Ohio.

Build-a-Bear has also told customers on their website that the wait will be longer than normal.

Build a Bear is having a Pay Your Age day at Columbiana Mall. Hundreds are waiting. @wis10 @thestate pic.twitter.com/Rp1UPzeQ5N — Lee Boggs (@leeboggs) July 12, 2018

"Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds," their website says."Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon."

There are more details about "Pay Your Age Day" on the Build-a-Bear website.

Stores were also shuttered in the U.K. due to “chaos” as reported by the BBC.?

