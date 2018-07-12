US Navy expands hairstyle options for women

Stacey Fox says Hamlet helps her with depression and bipolar disorder.More >>
Stacey Fox says Hamlet helps her with depression and bipolar disorder.More >>
Trump has taken an aggressive tone during the NATO summit, questioning the value of an alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy, torching an ally and proposing a massive increase in European defense spending.More >>
Trump has taken an aggressive tone during the NATO summit, questioning the value of an alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy, torching an ally and proposing a massive increase in European defense spending.More >>
The nails on his left hand had a combined length of over 31 feet, about as long as a London double-decker bus.More >>
The nails on his left hand had a combined length of over 31 feet, about as long as a London double-decker bus.More >>
This 3-year-old border collie is full of tricks and enthusiasm.More >>
This 3-year-old border collie is full of tricks and enthusiasm.More >>