US Navy expands hairstyle options for women

(CNN) - The U.S. Navy is now letting women members wear ponytails, braids and locks

The Navy announced the new rules on Facebook Wednesday with a group of women who made the recommendations.

The rule-change is said to be more inclusive for African American women.

The navy says the new hairstyles must not get in the way of safety gear.

New NAVADMIN officially released detailing the #USNavy's most recent update to uniform and grooming standards - https://t.co/BQePQqR8vL pic.twitter.com/nKxc73WVuq — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 12, 2018

Female sailors are also to make sure uniform head-pieces stay squarely on the head.

They can also wear their hair down, below the collar of their blouse, jacket, or coat when in dinner-dress uniforms.

