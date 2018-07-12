Police seek suspect in Bardstown Rd. bank robbery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police seek suspect in Bardstown Rd. bank robbery

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
A photo of the suspect. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The search is on for a man who robbed a bank in the Belknap neighborhood this morning.

The robbery was reported at 9:12 a.m. the US Bank branch at 2350 Bardstown Road. Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said a man entered the bank and handed a note to a teller saying he was armed.

The man left after getting the cash. No injuries were reported.

LMPD says the suspect is 25 to 30 years old, stands 5'9" and weighs 180 pounds. He has a medium build and reddish-blonde hair  Officers conducted a search for the suspect in the surrounding neighborhoods using ground officers and the LMPD helicopter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

