Elizabethtown homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police have identified the woman found murdered inside a home last weekend.

Amber Robinson, 18, was identified through dental records. Robinson was originally from Florida but authorities say they have not been able to find out where she most recently lived.

Police believe Robinson and the man charged with killing her, Joseph Bryan Capstraw, 20, met in Georgia at the 2018 "Rainbow Family of Living Light" gathering. Investigators say they eventually made their way to Kentucky.

Robinson's body was found early July 7 at a home in the 500 block of Joan Ave. Capstraw told Elizabethtown police he and Robinson had been arguing and he blacked out. When he came to, Capstraw said he saw Robinson had been badly beaten and that he had injuries to both of his hands.

The death of Robinson is still under investigation. Capstraw is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

