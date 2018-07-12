UofL football players, president react to Schnatter's racial slur

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fallout from the John Schnatter fiasco continued across the UofL community Thursday.

At least two football players posted their candid thoughts on Twitter, and the university's president spoke publicly about it for the first time.

Schnatter, the founder of global pizza chain Papa John's, stepped down as its chairman of the board Wednesday, just hours after a Forbes report that he had used the N-word during a conference call with Papa John's executives and representatives from a marketing agency. Schnatter also stepped down from both the UofL Board of Trustees, as well as the UofL Foundation Board.

Thursday, two Cardinal football players -- wide receivers Seth Dawkins and Jaylen Smith -- took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the name of the stadium they play in -- Papa John's Cardinal Stadium:

We need to change the name of the stadium ASAP, I’m not here for it ????‍?? — Seth Dawkins (@dawkins5_) July 12, 2018

Also Thursday, UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi was asked if the name of the facility will be changed. She said the matter will be discussed.

"To be candid, it's not just my personal opinion, but all of us a team and as a representative of the community, we have to talk about (it) and we will look at (it)," she told reporters.

Bendapudi also said she was disappointed about Wednesday's developments.

"I think my reaction was one of disappointment -- disappointment for everybody concerned -- disappointment for us, disappointment for him, that (in) this day and age, unfortunately this was something that was said," she said.

