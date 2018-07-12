WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what's ahead at the World Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what's ahead at the World Cup

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Soccer fans use a giant Croatian national flag as a shelter during the rain at Manezh Square near Red Square ahead of the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Lu... (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Soccer fans use a giant Croatian national flag as a shelter during the rain at Manezh Square near Red Square ahead of the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Lu...

MOSCOW (AP) - Here's a look at what's coming up at the World Cup , which is down to its last two matches: the third-place game Saturday in St. Petersburg between Belgium and England, and the final the following day in Moscow between France and Croatia.

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi are headlining the closing ceremony before the final. They'll be singing the tournament's official song , "Live It Up," which has oddly been absent from soundtracks at stadiums around Russia. The three will make their first appearance together in Russia at a Friday news conference. FIFA and its broadcasting partners may be hoping for a less eventful show than the opening ceremony, when British singer Robbie Williams stuck out his middle finger at the camera during his act at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

CHECKERED FUTURE

A bonus for the Croats as they prepare for their nation's first World Cup final : They finally get to wear their unmistakable checkered jerseys again. Croatia's fans have traveled to all of their matches sporting the famed red-and-white shirts but the players haven't been able to wear them since the opening match against Nigeria nearly a month ago. That's because they would have clashed, one way or another, with the uniforms of the five opponents Croatia has played since. With Les Bleus in their own favored shirts, Croatia will again be free to put on the colors shown in the crest on its flag. For a sense of how big a deal that is, look at how quickly coach Zlatko Dalic switched out of his dress shirt and into a jersey after Wednesday's extra-time win over England, or how Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic proudly wore a checked scarf to a NATO summit this week in Belgium.

PRESIDENT AT THE PODIUM

Speaking of presidents, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to meet the media for his first World Cup news conference, two days ahead of the final. Besides praising Russia for a successful tournament, Infantino can expect questions about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar , the $25 billion Club World Cup and the role for the top female FIFA official, Fatma Sasoura, who has rarely been heard from during the tournament.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest

    Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:37:53 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying

    Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying

    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-07-12 10:19:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:37:40 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

  • Player-coach bond may have saved lives in Thai cave ordeal

    Player-coach bond may have saved lives in Thai cave ordeal

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-07-12 18:00:55 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:37:34 GMT
    (Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...(Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...
    Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.More >>
    Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly