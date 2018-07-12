1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by shooting at 9th & Breckinridge Streets

This car was riddled with bullets. Shell casings were also found all along the street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shooting happened on 9th & Breckinridge in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is on scene of a deadly drive-by shooting.

The call of the shooting came in just after 4 p.m. Thursday from 9th and Breckinridge Streets, according to MetroSafe. It is being reported as a drive-by type shooting.

One person was killed and another was injured, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

A white Chevrolet Impala on the scene can be seen riddled with bullets. Police said the car crashed into a utility pole, but aren't sure if the car was in motion when the shots rang out. Officers said shell casings are lying all over the street, down the block.

Police said both victims were in the car when they were shot.

The person who was killed was a woman. A man who was shot was rushed to University Hospital. His condition is not known.

The victim's names have not been released.

No suspect information has been offered.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated when more details become available.

