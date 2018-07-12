1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by shooting near Old Louisville

This car was riddled with bullets. Shell casings were also found all along the street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is on scene of a deadly drive-by shooting.

The call of the shooting came in just after 4 p.m. Thursday from 9th and Breckinridge Streets, according to MetroSafe.

One person was killed and another was injured, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

"We have a really large area that we are covering in terms of trying to examine as well as located evidence," Smiley said.

A white Chevrolet Impala on the scene can be seen riddled with bullets. Police said the car crashed into a utility pole, but aren't sure if the car was in motion when the shots rang out. Many of the shells casings were concentrated near the intersection of 8th and Breckinridge Streets, and the car targeted crashed into a utility pole a block away.

Police said both victims were in the car when they were shot.

The person who was killed was a woman, known to people who showed up at the crime scene.

"She was a great mother and a loving caring person," Nikeshia Malone said of the victim. "It's just unbelievable I don't understand why."

Malone's niece is one of the victim's eight children. Malone said the woman riding in the car's name was Nachan Henderson.

The man who was shot was rushed to University Hospital in serious condition, Smiley said.

His name has not been released.

The shooting happened just as commuters began heading home. That gives the family hope that there are witnesses who know who killed Henderson.

"Somebody saw something," Malone said. "Somebody seen that car and whoever did it. Somebody seen something, so they need to speak up."

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

