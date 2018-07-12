LMPD investigating double shooting at 9th & Breckinridge St.

The shooting happened on 9th & Breckinridge in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is on scene of a double shooting.

The call of the shooting came in just after 4 p.m. Thursday from 9th and Breckinridge Street, according to MetroSafe. It is being reported as a drive-by type shooting.

Two people have been injured, though police have not yet released the extent of their injuries.

No suspect information has been offered.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

