Man accused in shooting death of Dequante Hobbs appears in court

Williams is due back in court in August. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Wyatt Williams is accused in the shooting death of Dequante Hobbs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man accused in the Louisville shooting that killed a 7-year-old boy appeared in court again on Thursday.

Wyatt Williams was in court for a pre-trial conference regarding a number of charges in three cases, including wanton endangerment, drug trafficking, and murder in the death of Dequante Hobbs.

Williams is accused of shooting a gun during a dice game, hitting Hobbs in the neck as he was sitting at his kitchen table.

During a previous court appearance the Commonwealth filed a motion for a DNA sample from Williams. That motion was granted and Williams’ DNA was sent out in June.

Williams is due back in court August 22.

